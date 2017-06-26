Two chase suspects are under arrest after allegedly firing shots at a Houston Police Department off-duty officer who happened to be in a passing vehicle on Aldine Westfield, according to authorities.Investigators say the HPD sergeant was simply leaving the department's training facility when he became an unwilling participant in a road rage shooting.Shortly before 11 a.m., the men inside a red car were apparently frustrated because the officer's car and a bus were slowing them down along Aldine Westfield. Moments later, they allegedly pulled alongside the off-duty officer and fired into his car."The suspect was able to get around the sergeant. The suspect fired three to four shots towards the officer, striking his vehicle at least three times," said HPD Lieutenant Adrian Gonzalez. "The officer then sped up and tried to get away from the suspect."The officer, who was off-duty and not in uniform, quickly asked for help. Within minutes, several police and Harris County Sheriff's Office cars were in pursuit."I just kept hearing sirens and sirens," said Guy Stidham, who saw it all from his car repair shop. "I looked out through the door and there were cops cars just going by -- 10, 15 cars going by.The chase came to a quick end it just off the Rankin exit at the Hardy Toll Road. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested. The driver, Johnathan Henry, is facing charges for allegedly firing at the officer. Charges against the passenger are pending. Fortunately, the police sergeant was unharmed, despite a number of gunshots hitting his car."The sergeant had the right training to react in this type of situations as quickly as possible," said Lt. Gonzalez. "Best advice I can give drivers is to get a license plate and call 911 soon as you can, and give direction of travel."Nobody was hurt. Investigators recovered several shell casings but have not located the weapon.