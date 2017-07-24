More than a dozen police cars were involved in an early morning chase in southwest Houston.Eyewitness News was there when the two suspects were taken into custody.Now investigators are reviewing dash cam video to see if a possible third suspect actually jumped out of the vehicle earlier.Investigators from Harris County Precinct 5 said the chase started at Bellaire and the South Belt just before 3:00 a.m.A deputy constable initially tried to pull the vehicle over for a having expired registration when the driver reportedly took off.During the chase, which lasted for nearly an hour, the two people inside the vehicle were seen throwing what is believed to be drugs from the windows.The chase finally ended near South Gessner and that's when officials said the driver got out of the vehicle and started to run.That driver was followed to Keegan's Bayou by the HPD helicopter and eventually taken into custody after just a few minutes.A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle stayed behind and was also arrested. She will likely be released without charges.When investigators searched the vehicle they found two handguns.The driver is facing felony charges of evading police and marijuana possession.Officials are now trying to determine if the pair is wanted for anything else.