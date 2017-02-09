Suspected case of tuberculosis reported at 2 area schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1746123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two are schools are testing students for tuberculosis, authorities say.

Fort Bend authorities are say a high school student may have contracted tuberculosis.In a letter, Clements High School principal David Yaffie told parents that Fort Bend Clinical Health Services had notified the school about a suspected tuberculosis case in a student."I can assure you the school is working actively with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services and taking all necessary steps in order to ensure the health and safety of all our students and staff," Yaffie wrote.Although the county health department had identified a small group of students and staff for further testing, Yaffie said that students who have not been notified should not be concerned.The district is encouraging those who have questions to contact Fort Bend County Clinical Health Services at 281-342- 6414.TB is a bacteria that lives in the lungs. It begins as an infection, but if it's not treated, it can develop into a disease. This is a disease that can spread from close contact.You might have tuberculosis if you are experience any of the following, but it's important to get checked by your doctor:Doctors say tuberculosis is spread through the air, by breathing, speaking, even singing.It settles in a person's lungs and then grows.But, you cannot get TB by shaking hands with someone, sharing a drink or food, sharing a toothbrush, or kissing someone.