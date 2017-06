Police were chasing a person in a pickup truck, reportedly going up to 99 miles per hour on US-90 toward Rosenberg.There are also reports that the male driver is on the phone with 9-1-1.The chase lasted over an hour. The man drove onto SH-36 at FM 1994 near Needville where he appeared to be out of gas and rolled to a stop.The suspect stayed in his vehicle for hours before surrendering.