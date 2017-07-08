The Houston Police Department's robbery division is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect responsible for the brazen armed robbery of a southwest Houston motel.Just before 2 p.m. on May 22, the suspect entered the Motel 6 in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway and leaped over the counter. The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash.After the clerk complied, the suspect fled the scene in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.The suspect is described as a black male around 5'11" who weighs 160 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black hat.Anybody with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact HPD's Robbery Divison or Crime Stoppers.