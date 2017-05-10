A suspect is behind bars after slamming a stolen truck into a home and ramming another vehicle into the front of a Precinct 5 patrol car, deputies said.According to investigators, a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy pulled behind the suspect around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. After a short pursuit, the deputy discovered the suspect had crashed into a residence in the 15600 block of Pebble Lake Drive.The crash damaged both vehicles inside the garage and sparked a fire, deputies said.Cy-Fair Fire Department was called to the scene to put out the fire.Investigators said the suspect then fled on foot to a home in the 8600 block of Sunny Ridge where he stole another vehicle.During a pursuit with deputies, the suspect rammed into a patrol vehicle on Lasting Light Lane.He was taken into custody.The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.