Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in the shooting of a 1-year-old boy in southwest Houston.The toddler and his mother were traveling southbound on Mullins Drive from Beechnut when they passed a dark-colored or black SUV traveling northbound. As they passed the SUV, shots were fired from inside the vehicle. The child was struck in both legs by the gunfire.The baby was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and later released. The mother was not injured.The involved vehicles are described only as a gray Nissan Maxima with left front end damage and a black Nissan Versa. The Nissan Maxima is believed to have been pursued by the Versa. Seconds later shots were fired.The suspect is described only as a black male in his 20s and about 6 feet 1 inch tall.Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.