CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Conroe police received a domestic violence call. Shortly after officers arrived, it turned into an officer-involved shooting.
A man found outside the house was shot by a police officer. It's not known if the suspect was armed, but he did run back into the home.
Police followed and found his body on the floor. A second body was also found inside the residence.
A Montgomery County justice of the peace was on scene later in the afternoon to examine the circumstances behind the police shooting.
A spokesperson for the police department said no details are being released at present, because next of kin have not yet been contacted.
