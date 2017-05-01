NEWS

Domestic violence turns into two found dead in home

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Conroe police received a domestic violence call. Shortly after officers arrived, it turned into an officer-involved shooting.

A man found outside the house was shot by a police officer. It's not known if the suspect was armed, but he did run back into the home.

Police followed and found his body on the floor. A second body was also found inside the residence.

A Montgomery County justice of the peace was on scene later in the afternoon to examine the circumstances behind the police shooting.

A spokesperson for the police department said no details are being released at present, because next of kin have not yet been contacted.
