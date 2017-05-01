Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Conroe police received a domestic violence call. Shortly after officers arrived, it turned into an officer-involved shooting.A man found outside the house was shot by a police officer. It's not known if the suspect was armed, but he did run back into the home.Police followed and found his body on the floor. A second body was also found inside the residence.A Montgomery County justice of the peace was on scene later in the afternoon to examine the circumstances behind the police shooting.A spokesperson for the police department said no details are being released at present, because next of kin have not yet been contacted.