NEWS

Suspect slams stolen vehicle into home, rams patrol car in northwest Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Car crashes into home in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is behind bars after slamming a stolen truck into a home and ramming another vehicle into the front of a Precinct 5 patrol car, deputies said.

According to investigators, a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy pulled behind the suspect around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. After a short pursuit, the deputy discovered the suspect had crashed into a residence in the 15600 block of Pebble Lake Drive.

The crash damaged both vehicles inside the garage and sparked a fire, deputies said.



Cy-Fair Fire Department was called to the scene to put out the fire.

Investigators said the suspect then fled on foot to a home in the 8600 block of Sunny Ridge where he stole another vehicle.

During a pursuit with deputies, the suspect rammed into a patrol vehicle on Lasting Light Lane.

He was taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsaccidentcar accidenthome
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Cops: Pa. woman drove around with newborn's corpse
Comey asked for more money, staffing for Russia investigation days before firing
EXCLUSIVE: HPD officer relieved of duty after DWI charge
White House expressed confidence in Comey up until last week
ANALYSIS: In firing Comey, Trump creates Watergate-level crisis of confidence
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: HPD officer relieved of duty after DWI charge
Haverstock Hills shooting suspect arrested in Fla.
Firing of FBI director latest twitter battleground for Trump
Lack of regulation, reporting has led to disasters
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Mom gives birth to 13-pound baby
Teacher fired after hijab is ripped off student's head
Show More
Man arrested for attacking elderly women in Harris Co.
Startup affordably outfits the fashionably fabulous
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Man convicted in Houston murder taken off death row
More News
Top Video
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Civil rights lawsuit filed over use of force in city jail
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Lion attacks trainer during circus
More Video