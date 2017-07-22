NEWS

Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston

Chase suspect shoots at HPD officer HWY 6 near Beechnut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police said a suspect fired at a police officer during a pursuit.

Investigators said it happened around 4:35 a.m. Someone in the vehicle fired at the officer. The officer was not hit by gunfire, but was cut when shattered glass flew into the patrol vehicle.

The officer did not return fire, Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said. There is no word on why officers were pursuing the suspects.

HPD gives new details after a suspect pursued by police opened fire on officers in southwest Houston.



Finner said a suspect is in custody.

The pursuit ended in southwest Houston at Highway 6 and Beechnut.

