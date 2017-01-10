NEWS

Suspect in custody for allegedly killing over tennis shoes

Harris County Deputies say murder suspect is in custody. (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Investigators said a fight over tennis shoes led to the death of a 21-year-old man Monday night in north Harris County.
HCSO confirms that Ja'Corrie Rogers, 20, the shooter, is in custody. He has been charged with murder.

Several witnesses to all this told investigators they recognized the Rogers as someone who lived in the area.
Sheriff's deputies said the victim was killed while playing basketball with a group of teens on Autumn Springs Lane, in the Spring Ridge neighborhood.
Darius Flournoy, 21, was shot multiple times around 6:45pm, after witnesses said someone showed up with a gun and began to open fire.

Darius Flournoy was allegedly killed over a pair of shoes



Flournoy was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As for a motive, while there are very few details, detectives told Eyewitness News that Flournoy and Rogers had gotten into an argument over some athletic shoes earlier Monday.

That, they say, could be the reason for this deadly shooting.

Flournoy's mother said she knew about the fight.
"He let him borrow a pair of tennis shoes and he wanted his tennis shoes back. They traded. From what I understand he had his slippers, and Ja'Corrie had shoes and they were going to swap back," Nicole Sanders said.

