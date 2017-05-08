Suspect drops his cell phone in cab during robbery

A taxi cab driver was robbed at knife-point early Saturday morning, but the suspects didn't get far.The cab neared the intersection of Appleblossom and Townes Road when two men robbed the driver of $51, but one of them dropped his cell phone in the back of the cab.Police found that the dropped cell phone belonged to Cody Nathaniel Read, 17, of Friendswood.Officers went to Read's home where they found him and the second suspect, Christian Chase Russell, 20, sleeping.Russell had just been released from jail two days prior. He is currently serving three years of probation for burglary.Police say Russell was found with part of the money in his pocket. Read claimed that he dropped the other $45 as when they were running.Read was charged with aggravated robbery with bond set at $30,000. Russell was charged with receiving stolen property.