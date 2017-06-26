HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police have filed charges against a man accused of running another person over with his vehicle and not stopping on the East Freeway.
Monte Justus Pounds, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said 34-year-old Shannon Reeves got out of his vehicle and approached the vehicle driven by Pounds. According to police, around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Pounds struck Reeves with his vehicle following a verbal altercation.
Reeves was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with severe head trauma. He is listed in critical condition.
Two separate accidents on the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway brought traffic to a crawl Sunday afternoon.
In the first accident near Mercury Drive, investigators said a child was ejected from an SUV during a rollover and was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Several adults were also injured in the crash. About 30 minutes later, a second accident was reported on the East Freeway near Gellhorn.
One person was killed in the accident.
Police believe the incident between Pounds and Reeves occurred at Gellhorn following the backup.
