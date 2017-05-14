NEWS

Suspect arrested in road rage murder in Montgomery County

Christopher Delacruz, 21, is charged with murder. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday night.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Christopher Delacruz and Jose Augusto Lozada were involved in an argument at the intersection of Aberdeen Drive and Highland Boulevard.

Delacruz followed Lozada, 56, to his residence in the 29400 block of Aberdeen Drive, deputies said.

When authorities arrived just before 10 p.m., they found Lozada with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail on murder charges.
