Authorities have arrested 41-year-old Reynaldo Zepeda, who has been charged with continuous sex assault of a child.A tip led authorities to Alliance, Nebraska, where Zepada was said to have living. Family members in Nebraska told law enforcement that Zepada had fled to Belton, Texas.As investigates surveyed the home where Zepeda was believed to be hiding, he came out of the home and attempted to drive off. He was detained and questioned, and admitted to being Reynaldo Zepeda.Zepeda is accused having abused his common-law wife's 13-year-old daughter for nearly two years. The alleged abuse came to light after Zepeda allegedly assaulted his common-law wife and her 14-year-old son.According to authorities, Zepeda stabbed the woman and her son after they found him in their home and asked him to leave. Both victims have since recovered.The Bell County Sheriff's Office booked Zepada on possession of a controlled substance after investigators found methamphetamines on his person.