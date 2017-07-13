NEWS

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square

Search for at least 2 people who fired shots in Sugar land Town Square (Sugar Land Police Department)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
License plate recognition technology helped authorities arrest a suspect after shots were fired near Sugar Land Town Square on Wednesday night.

Jarodd Deon Wilson, 19, of Missouri City was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Investigators believe another suspect is still on the run.

The shots rang out near a busy bar in the town square Wednesday around 10:40 p.m.

No one was hurt, but the shooting sent dozens of people running from Bar Louie on Plaza Drive.

Two bullet holes cracked windows on the sixth floor of a business building across from city hall. Four more holes could be seen under the balcony on the same floor.

Sugar Land PD posted information on its Facebook page saying that "unknown persons in a vehicle in Town Square fired several shots in the air."

Listen to police respond to report of shots fired at Sugar Land Town Square



Investigators say there were likely two shooters with a rifle and a handgun who fired shots from a black car.

"Something like this is very rare in Sugar Land Town Square," said Doug Adolph with Sugar Land police.

John Stoner was staying at the Marriott across from Bar Louie and said he heard the shots.

"It reminded me of Baghdad, believe it or not," Stoner said. "I was in the Army for quite a long time and recognize the sound of gunfire."

Stoner watched from his ninth floor hotel room as dozens of people ran.

"There were some people here who obviously did see somebody with a weapon and they took off very quickly, and I think the people who fired actually went that way," Stoner said, pointing towards city hall.

Adriana Torres was at Bar Louie right before the shooting happened.

"It didn't seem like anything was wrong, I mean no one was acting strange," Torres said.

Moments after the shooting, it was chaos, police say, making it difficult to separate fact from rumor.

"When this occurred, social media lit up. There was a great deal of misinformation being circulated," Adolph said. "So, it's a challenge to communicate exactly what happened."

