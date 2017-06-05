NEWS

Suspect arrested after leading deputies on wild chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities took a driver into custody after a wild chase ended with a crash in north Harris County.

The pursuit began just before 12:30 p.m. when a Harris County Sheriff's deputy patrol unit started chasing a gray Buick with paper plates in the area of the North Freeway and Airtex.

After a few minutes, the suspect crossed several freeway lanes, striking the barriers of the exit ramp, throwing debris across the road.

The pursuit ended with the suspect taken into custody along the North Freeway near Wilson Road.

There's no information on what prompted the pursuit.
