Update: Suspect in SWAT scene at 50 Evanston in custody without incident. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 28, 2017

A suspect is in custody after a brief standoff with SWAT team members in northeast Harris County.Houston Police Department's SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived at the residence on 50 Evanston just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.No other details have been released.