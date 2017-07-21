An innocent woman was killed in front of her 2-year-old daughter when she was caught up in a fight between a man and his wife, investigators say. The wife was also shot and survived.The accused shooter, James Hickam, 58, is charged with murder and made his first court appearance Friday morning.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Hickam and his wife had been fighting all day at the Windfern Meadows Apartments in northwest Harris County.The argument ended up in the parking lot around 2 p.m. Investigators believe Hickam first shot his wife and then turned around and shot Krystle Watson, a mother, who was sitting in her car with her child.According to investigators, Watson was going to a relative's home. She tried to shield her face, but the injury was fatal. She died in front of her daughter.Gonzalez called her an innocent victim."Another one (woman) was arriving, unrelated to the disturbance that was going on and just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately," said Gonzalez at the scene. "That female, now deceased, was not a party to the disturbance."The intended target, the man's wife, was taken to the hospital. Gonzalez said she is expected to survive.