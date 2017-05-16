NEWS

Surveillance video shows suspect in north Houston fatal shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Police asking for your help in identifying murder suspect (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have released surveillance video of the suspect in a fatal shooting in north Houston last week.

It happened on 707 Greens Rd. at 10:15 p.m. on May 7.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt the night of the shooting, according to police.

The surveillance video shows the driver of a 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe drop the suspect off in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said residents heard gunshots in the area and found the victim, 31-year-old Justin Hardaway, in the breezeway of the apartments.

He was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ABC13 will livestream a news conference with Houston police at 10 a.m. about the homicide case.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedhomicidemurderhomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids
Trump to meet Turkey's president amid sharp differences
'Real Housewives' star tied up, punched in home invasion
Trump says he had 'absolute right' to share info with Russia
More News
Top Stories
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids
Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise in Spring Branch
Clues to hidden treasures in Houston
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
Show More
'Real Housewives' star tied up, punched in home invasion
This kid is too cool for the bouncy house
Post office will send you pics of what's in your mailbox
Syria accused of burning bodies of political prisoners
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
More News
Top Video
When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids
'Real Housewives' star tied up, punched in home invasion
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
Post office will send you pics of what's in your mailbox
More Video