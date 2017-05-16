HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police have released surveillance video of the suspect in a fatal shooting in north Houston last week.
It happened on 707 Greens Rd. at 10:15 p.m. on May 7.
The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt the night of the shooting, according to police.
The surveillance video shows the driver of a 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe drop the suspect off in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Police said residents heard gunshots in the area and found the victim, 31-year-old Justin Hardaway, in the breezeway of the apartments.
He was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he later died.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
ABC13 will livestream a news conference with Houston police at 10 a.m. about the homicide case.
