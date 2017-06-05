NEWS

Surveillance video released in shooting of infant in SW Houston

Surveillance video released in shooting that injured 1-year-old. (KTRK)

Police have released surveillance video in the shooting of a 1-year-old boy in southwest Houston.

In the videos, police want you to notice two specific vehicles: a gray Nissan Maxima with left front-end damage and a black Nissan Versa.

Houston police believe the Versa was pursing the Maxima when shots were fired on Mullins Drive and Beechnut.

The 1-year-old boy and his mother were traveling southbound when they passed the Versa and drove into the gunfire on May 22.

The boy was struck in both legs. His mother did not realize he was hurt until she arrived at a nearby home and saw his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
