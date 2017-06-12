NEWS

Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash

Family and friends are remembering Adrian Byrd after a violent wrong-way crash this weekend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family members said the wife of a high school coach killed in a crash over the weekend is set for surgery this morning.

Veronnia Byrd survived the violent crash with a shattered leg and badly broken jaw.

Meantime at Heights High School, it will be an emotional morning as students gather for a workout without their beloved coach.



Adrian Byrd would have been at the school today pushing these students to give him "one more rep." That is what students said he was known for.

Byrd and his wife were coming home from a wedding and after party this weekend when a wrong-way driver in a Ford F-150 hit them head-on at West Sam Houston Tollway near Highway 59.

Byrd's Mercedes then hit another car.

The wrong-way driver was seriously injured.

Adrian Byrd previous served as a football and track coach at Nimitz High School.

This morning, his coaching team said Byrd will be in their hearts this season.



"One more rep. Just gotta keep pushing," Coach Stephen Dixon said. "This season is definitely gonna be dedicated to him, for all he's done to get our program to where it is. So we're just gonna keep on pushing because I know that's what he would want."

Investigators said that wrong-way driver may have been intoxicated, but so far no charges have been filed.

Adrian Byrd leaves behind two young children. One is three, the other just two years old.

