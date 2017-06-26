NEWS

Sugar Land PD seeks 2 after woman robbed at gunpoint

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Sugar Land police are looking for a man and a woman in connection to a gunpoint robbery that took place earlier this month behind a shopping center.

According to police, the holdup happened June 15 in the 1600 block of Kensington Drive at 8:45 p.m. A woman told police she opened a rear car door to retrieve her purse when a man took it at gunpoint. The assailant got away in the victim's vehicle.

Police on Monday released surveillance video of a woman using one of the credit cards stolen in the case at a Walgreens in west Houston and a Walmart in Stafford. In the Walmart video, a man is seen with the woman.

Police described the gunman as a thin Hispanic man in his 20s with short hair. He is about 5'6" in height and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. A description of the woman in the video was not released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Sugar Land police at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.
