NEWS

Sugar Land getting brand new museum, visitor center

EMBED </>More Videos

Sugar Land is set to get a new museum and visitor's center. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Sugar Land just announced that construction will begin soon on a brand new museum and visitor's center.

The Sugar Land Heritage Museum and Visitor Center is expected to open by the end of the year in a warehouse that once housed Imperial Sugar's refinery operations.

It is located inside the planned Imperial Market complex, an entertainment center which will include upscale retail and restaurant space alongside the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center, which is a sister museum to the Children's Museum of Houston.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmuseumsconstructionSugar Land
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey's testimony expected to shut down Capitol Hill
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
Viewer's guide to James Comey's upcoming testimony
Pro-Trump group ramps up anti-Comey ads
ISIS claims deadly attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
More News
Top Stories
Dallas Keuchel scratched from game due to illness
What we know about man, deputy in Denny's fight
Chef and girlfriend accused of disturbing sex assault
Family upset after memorial marker thrown away
Sugar Land engineer among NASA's new astronauts
Protesters demand justice in deadly Denny's fight case
More than 100 Harris County inmates to be released
Show More
Video released from armed robbery at pawn shop
Al Green to start impeachment process against Trump
Comey to Congress: Trump told him 'I need loyalty'
Ramp on SW Freeway reopen after emergency repairs
Man arrested after racially-charged fight at Starbucks
More News
Top Video
Al Green to start impeachment process against Trump
Video released from armed robbery at pawn shop
WATCH: SkyDrone13 over Memorial Park runners
Family upset after memorial marker thrown away
More Video