The City of Sugar Land just announced that construction will begin soon on a brand new museum and visitor's center.The Sugar Land Heritage Museum and Visitor Center is expected to open by the end of the year in a warehouse that once housed Imperial Sugar's refinery operations.It is located inside the planned Imperial Market complex, an entertainment center which will include upscale retail and restaurant space alongside the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center, which is a sister museum to the Children's Museum of Houston.