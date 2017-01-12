NEWS

Stunned bystanders gather as deputy constable lies injured in north Harris County
Raw video shows the scene after a Harris County deputy constable was injured overnight. (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Dramatic new video shows the moments after a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was injured in north Harris County.

There are still very few details about what happened last night on Verde Trails Drive near Imperial Valley Drive.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Deputy constable injured during investigation
Deputy constable injured during investigation in north Harris County.



Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms shots were fired sometime before 9pm, but Eyewitness News has learned the female deputy constable was assaulted and injured in a separate incident while investigating.

Our camera crew captured video of deputies holding down a person in the grass, just feet away from the injured deputy constable.

Moments later, several other deputy constables shout for the growing group of stunned bystanders to back up.

RAW VIDEO: Ambulance arrives to transport injured officer
Raw video shows the moment an injured deputy constable was loaded into an ambulance in north Harris County.



As officers awaited the arrival of an ambulance, the person being held down was taken away and placed into a patrol vehicle.

A woman can be heard on video wailing as the person is taken away by investigators. "No," she screams repeatedly, as others try to console the grieving woman.

Deputy constables commanded people to leave the area, or risk arrest.

"Go home, clear the area, or you are going to jail!" a deputy constable shouts. "Go inside, go to your home, go somewhere, or you're going to jail!"

The crowd dispersed, allowing Aldine Fire and Rescue to make its way onto the street with the ambulance.

The female deputy constable was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.

The nature of the deputy's injuries were not immediately known.

No other details have been released.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds.
Related Topics:
newsofficer injuredinvestigationshootingarrestHarris County
