Dramatic new video shows the moments after a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was injured in north Harris County.There are still very few details about what happened last night on Verde Trails Drive near Imperial Valley Drive.Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms shots were fired sometime before 9pm, but Eyewitness News has learned the female deputy constable was assaulted and injured in a separate incident while investigating.Our camera crew captured video of deputies holding down a person in the grass, just feet away from the injured deputy constable.Moments later, several other deputy constables shout for the growing group of stunned bystanders to back up.As officers awaited the arrival of an ambulance, the person being held down was taken away and placed into a patrol vehicle.A woman can be heard on video wailing as the person is taken away by investigators. "No," she screams repeatedly, as others try to console the grieving woman.Deputy constables commanded people to leave the area, or risk arrest."Go home, clear the area, or you are going to jail!" a deputy constable shouts. "Go inside, go to your home, go somewhere, or you're going to jail!"The crowd dispersed, allowing Aldine Fire and Rescue to make its way onto the street with the ambulance.The female deputy constable was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.The nature of the deputy's injuries were not immediately known.No other details have been released.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.