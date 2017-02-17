EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1759393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family and friends are remembering a Lone Star Elementary teacher killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon.

Family and friends remembered a Lone Star Elementary teacher killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon.A group of 4th-grade students released about 40-50 balloons in honor of Jennifer Runnels.The accident happened near Honea Egypt Road near Montgomery. According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver of the other vehicle, Floyd Nelms, was driving westbound on FM 2854 when he hit Runnels and her 10-year-old daughter."She's gonna be sorely missed. I mean, she wasn't just a teacher, she was a mom and a teacher, know what I mean?" Roland Goodrum said. "Them kids are gonna miss her at school."Nelms was killed in the accident and Runnels was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital where she later died. Her daughter was taken by Life Flight to Texas Children's Hospital. She is still in critical condition.An autopsy has been ordered to get more answers on why Nelms crossed over into the opposite lane.