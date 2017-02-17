NEWS

Students honor elementary teacher killed in car crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jennifer Runnels was killed in a car crash earlier this week. (KTRK)

MONTGOMERY, TX (KTRK) --
Family and friends remembered a Lone Star Elementary teacher killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon.

A group of 4th-grade students released about 40-50 balloons in honor of Jennifer Runnels.

EMBED More News Videos

Family and friends are remembering a Lone Star Elementary teacher killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon.



The accident happened near Honea Egypt Road near Montgomery. According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver of the other vehicle, Floyd Nelms, was driving westbound on FM 2854 when he hit Runnels and her 10-year-old daughter.

"She's gonna be sorely missed. I mean, she wasn't just a teacher, she was a mom and a teacher, know what I mean?" Roland Goodrum said. "Them kids are gonna miss her at school."

Nelms was killed in the accident and Runnels was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital where she later died. Her daughter was taken by Life Flight to Texas Children's Hospital. She is still in critical condition.

An autopsy has been ordered to get more answers on why Nelms crossed over into the opposite lane.
Related Topics:
newscar accidenttraffic fatalitiesMontgomery
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
A look at why repeat offenders aren't kept behind bars
Man accused in plot to bomb Target stores
Dad helps delivers baby while driving
2 people arrested for stealing nearly $90K worth of diapers
More News
Top Stories
No charges for teacher accused of sex with student
Man rescues four 100 miles off the coast in bad weather
Carlo's Bakery from 'Cake Boss' coming to The Woodlands
Coach charged after throwing dodgeball at student
Galveston ups security ahead of Mardi Gras weekend
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Movie company apologizes to local newspaper for fake news site
Show More
Rain moving out, but more on the way
Suspect arrested in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Should the Texans trade JJ Watt?
Houston restaurants raise funds to protect immigrant rights
DHS weighed National Guard for immigration roundups
More News
Top Video
Friends and family remember Magnolia teen killed in crash
Movie company apologizes to local newspaper for fake news site
Carlo's Bakery from 'Cake Boss' coming to The Woodlands
Galveston ups security ahead of Mardi Gras weekend
More Video