HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Travis High School senior picked up the prize for "Best Picture" at the Fort Bend ISD Film Festival on his documentary about a Fort Bend ISD graduate who died in the line of duty.
"It was a story that really was waiting to be told," explained Danish Nelson.
The 17-year-old senior wrote, shot and edited "Phoenix: The Anne Sullivan Story."
Sullivan died in 2013 at age 24 when she and three other firefighters were trapped inside the Southwest Inn. The roof collapsed on them, marking the Houston Fire Department's deadliest day.
Fort Bend County's newest school is now named Anne Sullivan Elementary. Nelson's film is about Sullivan's life and the legacy she left behind.
"At the end of the day, I just want to create emotion," Nelson said. "My aspiration is to make things with purpose."
Anne's mother, Mary Sullivan, has seen the film several times. Even though her daughter's story ends in death, Mary says the film was uplifting because it showed her impact.
"Anne was always laughing, and I think she would've thought it was pretty funny," she explained, "especially when she sees her mom talking."
