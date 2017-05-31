NEWS

Student filmmaker takes top prize for honoring Southwest Inn firefighter

Student makes film honoring Anne Sullivan. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Travis High School senior picked up the prize for "Best Picture" at the Fort Bend ISD Film Festival on his documentary about a Fort Bend ISD graduate who died in the line of duty.

"It was a story that really was waiting to be told," explained Danish Nelson.

The 17-year-old senior wrote, shot and edited "Phoenix: The Anne Sullivan Story."



Sullivan died in 2013 at age 24 when she and three other firefighters were trapped inside the Southwest Inn. The roof collapsed on them, marking the Houston Fire Department's deadliest day.

Fort Bend County's newest school is now named Anne Sullivan Elementary. Nelson's film is about Sullivan's life and the legacy she left behind.

"At the end of the day, I just want to create emotion," Nelson said. "My aspiration is to make things with purpose."

Four years later: We remember the firefighters who gave their lives in the 2013 Southwest Inn fire.



Anne's mother, Mary Sullivan, has seen the film several times. Even though her daughter's story ends in death, Mary says the film was uplifting because it showed her impact.

"Anne was always laughing, and I think she would've thought it was pretty funny," she explained, "especially when she sees her mom talking."

