Houston Independent School District police are investigating an incident at North Forest High School after they were notified that a student brought a loaded gun to campus.In a letter from the school that a parent sent to ABC13, school officials say a student brought the gun to school on Thursday.In the letter, North Forest High School principal Dr. Rick Fernandez said that the school handled the situation quickly without incident."This is an important message for North Forest High School parents from Principal Richard Fernandez. Today HISD Police confiscated a loaded handgun brought to school by one of our students. Please know all students are safe. Thankfully, a student alerted a school administrator, and school officials immediately notified HISD Police. HISD Police are investigating the incident.Please know we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff here at North Forest is always our absolute top priority. Guns are dangerous and should never be brought to school. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact our school office. Again, this has been an important message for North Forest High School parents from Principal Richard Fernandez."