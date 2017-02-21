STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Get the best cell phone plan for your lifestyle

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
No one wants to pay more for their cell phone plan than they have to, and all cell phone plans are not created the same. But whether you're a college student, a world traveler or part of a busy family, there's a plan for you.

You might save a bundle by switching, but you have to think about who is using the phone, and how they're using it.

College students are already paying high tuition bills, so they'll want a plan that keeps rates low and uses the WiFi networks that are already available on most college campuses.

According to Consumer Reports, Ting Wireless may be a good option. It offers one of the cheapest deals out there and is compatible with about 80 percent of phones. For $6 a month, you get unlimited calls and texts when you're on WiFi. When you're not on WiFi, cellular prices are still reasonable and best of all, your bill is based on how much service you used in the previous month.

If you're looking for a plan to cover your whole family, Consumer Reports says you'll want one that's highly customizable with low rates and top-notch customer service. For that, Consumer Reports suggests to check out Consumer Cellular. It's one of their top-rated services which offers plans and smartphones ranging from cheap to premium. The downside? Fewer phone models to choose from compared to bigger carriers.

If you often travel out of the country, using your smartphone can be expensive, but there are ways to save. For world travelers, we recommend Google Project Fi, which relies on WiFi for service and to keep costs low. When WiFi isn't an option, rates are still affordable. One drawback for Google's Project Fi? It offers only three models: Google's new Pixel smartphone and older Nexus phones, the 6P and 5X.

SEE ALSO: Nokia bringing back iconic 'brick' phone
EMBED More News Videos

(AP file)

Related Topics:
newsstretch your dollarcellphone
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Cleaning Week: Spot clean your car
Free Stuff Friday: Food, entertainment and more!
Cleaning Week: The secret to magic eraser sponges
More stretch your dollar
NEWS
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Rider says woman carried bedbug-infested bag on train
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
Uber taps Eric Holder to probe harassment claims
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Officials raise reward for teen's killer in N. Houston
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Rider says woman carried bedbug-infested bag on train
Dallas surgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Pedophilia remarks cost Yiannopoulos' book deal, CPAC invite
Show More
Suspect still at large after explosive blast at Porter motel
Home invasion ends with man shot in the back
Man accused of blackmailing ex into sex with his cousins
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Mardi Gras flash mob ends in marriage proposal
More News
Photos
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Houston Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at zoo
Get back to nature in Hockley home's treehouse
More Photos