Strangers buy car for man who walked miles to work

A Texas man's 3-mile daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car. (WLS)

ROCKWALL, Texas --
A Texas man's 3-mile daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.

Andy Mitchell spotted 20-year-old Justin Korva walking to the suburban Dallas taco restaurant where he works and offered him a ride. KDFW-TV reports Korva told Mitchell he was trying to better himself and saving up for a car.

Korva's story inspired Mitchell and some of his friends to secretly set up a donation box at a local restaurant. In less than 30 hours, the community raised enough money to buy Korva a car.

The group surprised him with a used Toyota Camry on Friday, and the worker's overwhelmed reaction was caught on video by Mitchell's wife.

Enough money was left over to pay for a year's worth of insurance, two years of oil changes and a $500 gas card.

