Stranger saves choking man in New York

A choking man was desperate for air and that's when a Good Samaritan jumped in and saved his life.It was an amazing moment captured on dash cam video.Pavel Fesyuk, a local exterminator, knew something wasn't right when he arrived at an intersection and saw the man bent over by the trunk of his car.Pavel's quick thinking was put to the ultimate test."I came out and asked him what was wrong and he said -- ack -- you know, he's like you know, pat my back, so I started patting his back and he kind of was showing me how he wanted it down, and he's demonstrating and I'm trying, but I was like, I'm just going to do the Heimlich," said Pavel.After a couple thrusts the man ended up saying he swallowed whatever it was.Pavel says his training in mixed martial arts helped tremendously during the rescue.