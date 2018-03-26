Stormy Daniels has a 'litany of more evidence in this case,' lawyer says

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has a "litany of more evidence" to back her allegation of an affair with President Donald Trump, her lawyer told "Good Morning America" today.

"We have a litany of more evidence in this case and it's going to be disclosed and it's going to be laid bare for the American public," Michael Avenatti said.

The White House has denied the allegation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
DEADLY LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64, including children
1 Austin officer shot, 1 injured during deadly standoff
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
17-year-old charged with murder in death of innocent driver
Abbott explores close ties between Texas and Mumbai
Show More
What this deal means for Houston-based Fiesta Mart
Digital Deal of the Day
7 years of traffic nightmares nearly over for 290 drivers
Alleged grocery store flasher caught by Harris Co. deputies
Truck drivers describe suspected drunk driving crash scenes
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos