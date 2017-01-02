TRAVEL

Storms delay flights at Houston airports

Storms delay flights from Houston airports

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Monday morning's storms put a temporary stop on flights arriving to the big airport.

The stop meant a delay on flights departing other airports to get to Bush.

It also meant flights that were already in the air were forced to fly around the storm or be diverted. Thirty-five arriving flights at Bush and six arriving flights at Hobby were diverted to other airports.

We talked to the Gilliam family who saw delays flying in from Dallas. It made for a long trip with their nine-month old boy.

"We had to circle for a long time, with him crying on the plane," said Heath Gilliam.

Departing flights were also delayed for up to 45 minutes Monday morning.
