Storm collapses ceiling in Pasadena apartment complex

People at an apartment complex under renovations woke up to flooded homes and at least one collapsed ceiling, according to residents.

PASADENA, Texas --
People at an apartment complex under renovations woke up to flooded homes and at least one collapsed ceiling, according to residents.

The Falls of Deer Park apartment complex had tarps over roofs but water continued to pour inside.

Vincent Estrada and his family said around 4 a.m. part of their ceiling fell in due to the rain building up above it. They said apartment staff hasn't given them answers.

"They expect us to stay here. They expect us to live here and stay here like this in these conditions," Estrada said.

Mattresses, couches and other furniture was soaked and likely ruined, residents said.

As of Monday evening, standing water remained, leaving about 10 tenants unsure where they'll stay the night.

ABC13 approached several apartment staff members but our questions weren't answered.

The Houston Renters Association website provides information to tenants in these situations. It indicates the owner must make repairs to problems that affect health and safety within a reasonable time. If staying poses a risk to health the residents can break their lease, but it's up to a court to decide if the problems were severe enough and the wait for repairs was long enough. Read more about renters' rights here.

Right now, Estrada and his family are focused on finding a dry place to sleep.

"We're hoping they can give us a hotel. We're hoping they can give another apartment," he said. "Just something not like this."

