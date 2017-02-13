HOUSTON (KTRK) --Workers at a CVS near River Oaks are left with a big mess after police say would-be thieves crashed into the store front in an attempted burglary.
Police say two men were in a stolen silver F-150 truck and drove it through the CVS on Waugh and Dallas just before 5am Monday. They tried to get away with the ATM, but were unsuccessful.
The men got away before officers arrived.
There is no word on a description of the suspects.
