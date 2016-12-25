Stolen truck slams into Heights CVS

Truck slams into CVS in the Heights. pic.twitter.com/31mejjriGW — Steven Romo (@stevenromo) December 25, 2016

A truck slammed into a CVS on W. 20th street in the Heights early Sunday morning.The truck's owner told ABC13 it was stolen from his home overnight.He noticed it missing when he was trying to leave to pick up batteries for gifts his children opened Saturday evening.The truck hit the CVS creating a large opening.The ATM was hit in an apparent attempted theft.No arrests were announced.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.