Stolen truck slams into Heights CVS
A truck crashed into a CVS Christams morning.

A truck slammed into a CVS on W. 20th street in the Heights early Sunday morning.

The truck's owner told ABC13 it was stolen from his home overnight.

He noticed it missing when he was trying to leave to pick up batteries for gifts his children opened Saturday evening.

The truck hit the CVS creating a large opening.

The ATM was hit in an apparent attempted theft.

No arrests were announced.

