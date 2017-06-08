NEWS

Stolen backhoe used in attempted ATM burglary

EMBED </>More Videos

The Prince George's County Police Department posted video of a suspect trying to break into an ATM machine with the aid of a stolen backhoe.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Maryland (KTRK) --
Give this guy an "E" for effort.

Police in Maryland are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect who tried to break into an ATM using a stolen backhoe.

It happened on the morning of June 1 and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

Police said the backhoe was stolen, then driven about five miles to the bank.

The suspect didn't make off with any money, but it caused about $10,000 worth of damage to the ATM.
Police said they believe this is the same man who pulled off an ATM theft in 2016 when he and two others broke into a tobacco shop.

SEE ALSO:
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store in NE Houston

EMBED More News Videos

A surveillance camera captured the moment three thieves cut power to a northeast Houston store right before burglarizing it.

Thieves hit high-end store in River Oaks District for second time

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating a smash and grab at a high-end store in the Highland Village area where thieves allegedly used a storm drain grate.

Crowbar-wielding crooks target gas station cigarettes and cash

EMBED More News Videos

Three men are wanted in a gas station smash & grab in Fort Bend County.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties
Child strangulation risk prompts safety gate recall
Live updates: Former FBI Director Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
More News
Top Stories
Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Police: Thieves wanted in Home Depot crime spree
Dozens of employers come together for veteran job fair
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Grand jury expected to review deadly Denny's fight case
Show More
Child strangulation risk prompts safety gate recall
Neighbors furious over man's smelly clam shell road
Transgender man pregnant with son
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on East Belt
Vigil held to demand justice in Denny's fight case
More News
Top Video
Police: Thieves wanted in Home Depot crime spree
Transgender man pregnant with son
Neighbors furious over man's smelly clam shell road
Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties
More Video