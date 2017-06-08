Stolen backhoe used in attempted ATM burglary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2039967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A surveillance camera captured the moment three thieves cut power to a northeast Houston store right before burglarizing it.

Police are investigating a smash and grab at a high-end store in the Highland Village area where thieves allegedly used a storm drain grate.

Three men are wanted in a gas station smash & grab in Fort Bend County.

Give this guy an "E" for effort.Police in Maryland are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect who tried to break into an ATM using a stolen backhoe.It happened on the morning of June 1 and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.Police said the backhoe was stolen, then driven about five miles to the bank.The suspect didn't make off with any money, but it caused about $10,000 worth of damage to the ATM.Police said they believe this is the same man who pulled off an ATM theft in 2016 when he and two others broke into a tobacco shop.