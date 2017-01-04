NEWS

Stolen 18-wheeler found in Harris County, just a day after ABC13 report

A missing 18-wheeler was found Wednesday in Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
A stolen 18-wheeler was found in Harris County, just a day after the owner made a plea for its return on ABC13.

The big rig was found on Highway 249 and Breen near an empty gas station. The truck's owner, Angel Funes, said the thieves stole his "good" rims and tires.

He told ABC13 that he's thrilled he got his truck back.

On Saturday evening, he parked his truck behind a truck stop on the North Sam Houston Parkway. When he went back the next day, the space was empty.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. I just kind of lost it," he said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
Truck driver wants stolen big rig back, Jessica Willey reports.

