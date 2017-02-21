NEWS

Still no ID for 17-year-old girl found dead with gunshot wound

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a teenage girl found with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday morning.

Authorities are still working to identify a 17-year-old girl found dead in southwest Houston earlier this month, but an autopsy has she light on the conditions surrounding her death.

The girl suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and torso, according to the medical examiner's office.

On Feb. 16, she was found shot to death off Sharpcrest Street near the West Beltway. Her body was discovered next to a street curb, right across the street from townhomes.

Detective Fil Waters with HPD's Homicide Division said a father driving his children to school spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. At first, he thought the woman had been involved in a car accident. He stopped to help, only to realize she had been killed.

"This man is literally taking his children to school, rolls across her, gets out, takes a look, and realized it's not what he thought it appeared to be," said Detective Waters. "We are really at the beginning of this investigation. We want to get her identified."

Waters said they are looking into two possibilities. An eyewitness told police she heard gunshots around 5 a.m. However, Waters said it appears the girl was murdered elsewhere and dumped on the street.

The victim was described as Hispanic and in her mid to late teens.

Her killer remains on the run. Anyone with information is asked to call 712-222-TIPS (8477).
