NEWS

Stepson of soldier killed in Apache helicopter crash: 'I just want to tell him I love him one last time'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Relatives of 33-year-old Lucas Lowe from Hardin told ABC13 they've been notified of his death.

LA PORTE, TX (KTRK) --
The name of one of the two soldiers killed during a routine training flight near La Porte has been released by his family. Relatives of 33-year-old Lucas Lowe from Hardin told ABC13 they've been notified of his death.
Lowe's heart was all about family. His loved ones say he was a hero in many ways.

He had two kids in his first marriage and raised his stepson like his own.

"He's pretty much been with me since I was two. I do Christmas with him every year. I pretty much do everything with him. He takes me hunting and fishing. He treats me like his own son," Clayton Hanks said.

Clayton said Lowe always made him feel included, no matter what.

"Never left any of us out. Every time he would go on base or anything, he would always take us and he would always make sure we were part of everything he was doing," Hanks said.

It was while doing his job and serving his country that tragedy struck.

Lowe's uncle is also in the military and spoke to ABC13's Marla Carter by phone.

"Hilarious man. We were only six years apart, so we grew up more like brothers than we did uncle and nephew."

RAW VIDEO: Crews search Bayport Cruise Terminal for clues
EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows crews searching the waters of Bayport Cruise Terminal for clues in a deadly military chopper crash



His family said they've been notified that Lowe was one of the two soldiers killed when their helicopter malfunctioned and went down in Galveston Bay.

Hanks was fishing with his grandfather when he got the news.

"My little brother came running home, banging on the door, telling me his dad was dead and I just didn't know what to think," Hanks said.

This family man's family was about to get bigger with twins on the way. His wife, Kami, is due in February. Now this hero, son and family member will forever be missed by many.

"If he was still here, I just (would) want to tell him I love him one last time," said Hanks.

The other soldier who was killed has not been named. We've learned that he is from the Houston area.

Related Topics:
newshelicopter crashmilitarysoldier killedsoldiersLa Porte
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect
Man crushed by granite slabs at business in NW Houston
Soldier named in deadly Apache chopper crash
Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
More News
Top Stories
Soldier named in deadly Apache chopper crash
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car
Man crushed by granite slabs at business in NW Houston
Police: Kids locked up for 3 months, nearly starved
Show More
Obama announces retaliation for Russian election hacking
Red Solo Cup inventor Robert Hulseman dies
CEO rewards entire company with a cruise
Constable: Sex texter exposed himself to minor girl
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
More News
Top Video
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
Police: Kids locked up for 3 months, nearly starved
Man charged with DUI-for caffeine
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
More Video