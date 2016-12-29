NEWS

Stepson of soldier killed in Apache helicopter crash: 'I just want to tell him I love him one last time'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Relatives of 33-year-old Lucas Lowe from Hardin told ABC13 they've been notified of his death.

By
LA PORTE, TX (KTRK) --
The Texas Military Department confirmed the names of both soldiers killed during a routine training flight near La Porte. Relatives of 33-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Lowe from Hardin said they've been notified of his death.

ABC13 spoke to the family of Lowe about how much he meant to them.

Lowe's heart was all about family. His loved ones say he was a hero in many ways.

He had two kids in his first marriage and raised his stepson like his own.

"He's pretty much been with me since I was two. I do Christmas with him every year. I pretty much do everything with him. He takes me hunting and fishing. He treats me like his own son," Clayton Hanks said.

Clayton said Lowe always made him feel included, no matter what.

"Never left any of us out. Every time he would go on base or anything, he would always take us and he would always make sure we were part of everything he was doing," Hanks said.

It was while doing his job and serving his country that tragedy struck when the helicopter he was in malfunctioned and went down in Galveston Bay, killing another soldier who has been identified as Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson, 32, of League City.

Lowe's uncle spoke to ABC13's Marla Carter by phone.

"Hilarious man. We were only six years apart, so we grew up more like brothers than we did uncle and nephew."

RAW VIDEO: Crews search Bayport Cruise Terminal for clues
EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows crews searching the waters of Bayport Cruise Terminal for clues in a deadly military chopper crash



Hanks was fishing with his grandfather when he got the news.

"My little brother came running home, banging on the door, telling me his dad was dead and I just didn't know what to think," Hanks said.

This family man's family was about to get bigger with twins on the way. His wife, Kami, is due in February. Now this hero, son and family member will forever be missed by many.

"If he was still here, I just (would) want to tell him I love him one last time," said Hanks.

Related Topics:
newshelicopter crashmilitarysoldier killedsoldiersLa Porte
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
HCSO: Car stolen with 1-year-old child inside, suspect on the loose
Judge Orders Evaluation on Dylann Roof Before Sentencing
Helicopter crash investigation now led by Army, NTSB
Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect
More News
Top Stories
Helicopter crash investigation now led by Army, NTSB
Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
How Amazon Echo listens and what it stores
Train derailment worries residents in Sienna Plantation
BBB releases list of top scams for 2016
Soldiers named in deadly Apache chopper crash
Show More
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car
Man crushed by granite slabs at business in NW Houston
Police: Kids locked up for 3 months, nearly starved
More News
Top Video
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
Train derailment worries residents in Sienna Plantation
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
More Video