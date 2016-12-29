The Texas Military Department confirmed the names of both soldiers killed during a routine training flight near La Porte. Relatives of 33-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Lowe from Hardin said they've been notified of his death.ABC13 spoke to the family of Lowe about how much he meant to them.Lowe's heart was all about family. His loved ones say he was a hero in many ways.He had two kids in his first marriage and raised his stepson like his own."He's pretty much been with me since I was two. I do Christmas with him every year. I pretty much do everything with him. He takes me hunting and fishing. He treats me like his own son," Clayton Hanks said.Clayton said Lowe always made him feel included, no matter what."Never left any of us out. Every time he would go on base or anything, he would always take us and he would always make sure we were part of everything he was doing," Hanks said.It was while doing his job and serving his country that tragedy struck when the helicopter he was in malfunctioned and went down in Galveston Bay, killing another soldier who has been identified as Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson, 32, of League City.Lowe's uncle spoke to ABC13's Marla Carter by phone."Hilarious man. We were only six years apart, so we grew up more like brothers than we did uncle and nephew."Hanks was fishing with his grandfather when he got the news."My little brother came running home, banging on the door, telling me his dad was dead and I just didn't know what to think," Hanks said.This family man's family was about to get bigger with twins on the way. His wife, Kami, is due in February. Now this hero, son and family member will forever be missed by many."If he was still here, I just (would) want to tell him I love him one last time," said Hanks.