Starbucks robbed near Shepherd and 610

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Starbucks store was robbed around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.


The store was open at the time when someone came in and forced everyone on the ground.

No one was injured.

No suspects have yet been arrested.
