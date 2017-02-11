Starbucks robbed near Shepherd and 610

Today's Top Stories
(file photo)
KTRK
Saturday, February 11, 2017 07:45AM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Starbucks store was robbed around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.
The store was open at the time when someone came in and forced everyone on the ground.
No one was injured.
No suspects have yet been arrested.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
