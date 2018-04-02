Spring storm hits Northeast, bringing NYC the most April snow in over 30 years

MAX GOLEMBO
It may be spring, but it feels like winter for the Northeast this morning as a snowstorm moves through Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and New England.

The latest

The snowfall rate at New York's LaGuardia Airport reached 2 inches per hour this morning.

New York City saw 4.8 inches of snow this morning -- its heaviest April snowfall since 1982 when the city was dumped with 9.6 inches.

The New York Yankees canceled today's home opener due to the snow. The game will be played Tuesday instead.

Here are some other snow totals:


-- Somerset County and Centre County in Pennsylvania: 7 inches
-- Weston, Connecticut: 5 inches
-- Basking Ridge, New Jersey: 6 inches
-- Teterboro Airport, New Jersey: 5.2 inches


By noon, the storm will be heading away from the Northeast with the sun coming out and melting snow in most areas.

A chilly Easter

It was the coldest Easter in decades in parts of the Midwest.

Chicago had the coldest Easter in 40 years with an afternoon temperature of 35 degrees.

Minneapolis had the coldest Easter in 16 years with an afternoon temperature of only 31 degrees.

A new storm in the Midwest

Another storm is forming in the Rockies which will move into the Northern Plains and upper Midwest by tonight and spread heavy snow from the Dakotas into Minnesota, northern Iowa and Wisconsin.

By Tuesday afternoon and evening, the storm system will move into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and all the way down to the Gulf Coast. To the north, heavy snow will fall from Minnesota to Wisconsin and into Michigan.

Snowfall accumulation from the storm system will be heaviest for Minnesota and northern Iowa and into Wisconsin and northern Michigan, where 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow could accumulate.

Severe weather in the South

In the South, severe weather will break out, with damaging winds, tornadoes and hail.

The storm system will move into the Northeast by Wednesday, bringing spring-like thunderstorms from New York to Florida. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Snow is not expected for the Northeast with this system.

Cold weather to come

After this storm, winter is not done with us yet. Another arctic outbreak is expected for the central United States. Wind chills could dip below zero in the upper Midwest on Wednesday morning.

Some of the cold air will move into the Northeast by the end of the week.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Baytown residents rocked by incident at Chevron Phillips
Show More
Man killed by train along tracks in Kingwood
Teachers to take part in massive rallies and classroom walkouts
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos