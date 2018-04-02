Spring snowstorm headed toward Northeast; 5th major storm since March

M.L. NESTEL
After pounding the Midwest, a spring storm is getting ready to hit the Northeast early Monday -- the fifth major storm since March to barrel through the region.

By around 3 a.m., Scranton, Pennsylvania and Hartford, Connecticut, will be blanketed by about 1 to 4 inches of a slushy mix of rain and snow.

Some parts of the Northeast could see as much as 4 to 6 inches as well, making many highways and roadways perilously icy and slick.

Conditions are expected to worsen by sunrise on Monday as the night's dose of slush turns into heavy, wet snow in cities like Philadelphia and New York City.

Some airports, including New York's John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark, are already bracing for the weather situation. Delta Airlines and JetBlue has issued a travel waiver for some passengers set to fly out of or into those hubs.

By mid-afternoon, the sun is expected to peek through the clouds, the snow should recede and the temperature will surge back to less shivering mid-40s.

The storm is the fifth major one to hit the Northeast in as many weeks, following four nor'easters since the beginning of March.

A separate storm is already churning in the northern Rockies where Montana and Great Lakes are going to get a half-foot of snow.

While much of the country will be reaching for the snow shovels, those who live in Texas and Tennessee will attempt to stay dry as a series of severe thunderstorms swing through.

The spring snow has already caused whiteout conditions in parts of Nebraska due to the arctic blast.

Heavy winds and half-foot of snowfall in Kearney, Nebraska mired traffic on the road.

All day Sunday, winter weather advisories remained in effect in Kansas City, Missouri as well as in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As much of the country soaks and shivers, much of the Southwest is seeing sunshine.

Phoenix, Arizona, for example, will be sizzling as temperatures there rise to 90-degrees Fahrenheit.

