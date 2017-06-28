A suspect in an April purse snatching was captured on surveillance video.

Crime Stoppers hopes surveillance images from one aggravated robbery may help solve other cases.Earlier this week, Crime Stoppers released information about two men wanted in connection with an attack on a woman in the 10800 block of Westheimer back on April 28. Investigators said the victim was loading items into her vehicle when a man grabbed her purse.The victim was struck by the getaway vehicle as the thieves sped away. One of the suspects was caught on surveillance video:After seeing a number of pictures released by Crime Stoppers, Joshua Ruffino, owner of Ruffino Express Affordable Auto Repair near Spring, contacted ABC13. He said one of the men who ripped off his business earlier this month is the same person seen in the robbery footage."That's the guy. That's the guy!" said Virginia Goeschel, who works the front office for Ruffino Express.Goeschel said the same suspect stole her purse after coming in to ask about a vehicle for sale on June 10."It was just seconds and he was gone," she said.Her purse had $2,500 in sales receipts inside. She said the guy ran to a getaway car that was waiting right outside.Even the vehicle in the Ruffino case matches the one used in the purse snatching featured by Crime Stoppers, said Ruffino."They're very brazen," he said.He suggests the suspects who struck his the repair shop are lucky -- he's seen an uptick in crime and now carries a gun in his pocket while at work.The suspects must be stopped, he said, before someone does get hurt."I think it's highly important. It's only getting worse and worse," said Ruffino.Detectives have not yet said if they can link the suspect in the theft at the auto shop to the aggravated robbery, nor can they say if the same people might be responsible for any other crimes in the area.Anybody with information about either crime is asked to contact local authorities.