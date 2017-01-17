A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead, including an American.One of those injured at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival was Ignacio Valencia, 27, from Spring, Texas. He returned home Monday evening to hugs from his mother and relatives at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.Valencia was injured during the shooting. He said he never expected his vacation to end like this."I'm very grateful to God he gave me the life and the strength to get out of that area in time before anything worse happened," he said.Less than 24 hours ago chaos surrounded him. Gunshots were heard at the Blue Parrot Club where hundreds of people were attending a music festival. They ducked or ran for cover as Mexican authorities say a man entered the club with a gun and two men tried to stop him."The only thing I think saved my life is people who got shot in the back as they tried to jump over the gate," said Valencia.The 26-year-old banker, who works in downtown Houston, says he has two gunshot wounds -- one to each hand."They stitched them up right now. I didn't want to make a scene so I put a sweater on. I'm lucky the bullets just went through," he added.He says with wounded hands he couldn't carry his friend, Alejandra Ibarra of Denver, who was badly wounded and said she couldn't feel anything. The State Department has confirmed she was the sole American who died. Her brother says she was going to college and working hard to help her mother provide for their family."I haven't slept because I keep thinking of my friend. I'm in shock still. I don't know how to take all of this now," said Valencia.