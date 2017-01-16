NEWS

Spring man injured in Mexico shooting that killed 5 people

By
SPRING (KTRK) --
A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead.

One of those injured at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival was Ignacio Valencia, 27, from Spring, Texas.

The family has confirmed that he was shot in both arms and will be okay.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

"His friend fainted while they were shooting, so he was worried about her," said the victim's brother, Elias Orellana.

Valencia was vacationing in Mexico when the shooting occurred and is concerned about his friends who he was at the club.

Valencia lives downtown and works for Wells Fargo.

The shooting occurred about 2:30am at the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the BPM Festival's venues in Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun.
