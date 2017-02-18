Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit edition was just released and the magazine is throwing a big party downtown to celebrate.Friday night, stars like Olympian Aly Raisman, model Chrissy Teigen and Christie Brinkley walked the red carpet.Brinkley is posing in the magazine at 63.Her secret? She says a good attitude."You can be the most perfect picture, but if you're grumpy, if you have a negative attitude, that's what's going to show through."