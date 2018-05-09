'Spiritual healer' charged with sexual assault, abortion

MEGHAN KENEALLY
A man who purported to offer spiritual healing out of his home in the Bronx is now facing multiple charges of sexual abuse and abortion.

The abortion charge stems from the allegation that he walked on the stomach and back of a woman who was six months pregnant, resulting in her miscarriage, according to police sources.

Christian Robles, 32, is now facing charges of performing sexual actions on at least five people, both male and female, ranging in age from 20 to 39 years old.

Robles would make his victims drink "oils" and then take advantage of them, New York Police Department sources told ABC News.

Robles faces two counts of criminal sex acts, one count of sex abuse, one count of abortion and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

He has three children under the age of 10 years old, who are now in the custody of children's services, police sources said.

Robles is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.
