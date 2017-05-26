NEWS

Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A blast of sparks was recorded by a surveillance camera as thieves worked to cut power to a store before burglarizing it in northeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A surveillance camera captured the moment three thieves cut power to a northeast Houston store right before burglarizing it.

Police said those same thieves then used a church van to smash their way into the store on Ley Road.

All this effort was apparently made so the thieves could steal about $1,000 worth of cigarettes, according to the shop owner.

The store is just three blocks away from White Rock Missionary Baptist Church, where the van was stolen.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: A bright flash and then a burglary
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows three thieves break into a shop in northeast Houston.



Burglar bars were still attached to the back of the van when it was found.

Receipt tape was also found hanging out of the back of the vehicle.

If you know these men who appear in the surveillance video, call Houston police.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newssmash and grabchurchinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
The Note: Jared Gets Some Heat
Dash cam shows driver swerving into oncoming traffic
US service member killed in accident in Syria
Man fighting with wife dies after he's run over by pickup
Journalists, politicians react to alleged assault on reporter
More News
Top Stories
Man fighting with wife dies after he's run over by pickup
Whoops! Houston man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale
Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing 25
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
99 FREE things for the week ahead
Travis Herzog visits 9,643 students for 2017 school year
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Show More
Neighbors celebrate Halloween in May for sick boy
Man dies in boat crash on Lake Conroe
Officer involved in 3-vehicle wreck on I-10 East
Person killed after crashing into pillar near Med Center
Mom who lost her legs in head-on crash talks to ABC13
More News
Top Video
Person killed after crashing into pillar near Med Center
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
Man dies in boat crash on Lake Conroe
Travis Herzog visits 9,643 students for 2017 school year
More Video