EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2038948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows three thieves break into a shop in northeast Houston.

A surveillance camera captured the moment three thieves cut power to a northeast Houston store right before burglarizing it.Police said those same thieves then used a church van to smash their way into the store on Ley Road.All this effort was apparently made so the thieves could steal about $1,000 worth of cigarettes, according to the shop owner.The store is just three blocks away from White Rock Missionary Baptist Church, where the van was stolen.Burglar bars were still attached to the back of the van when it was found.Receipt tape was also found hanging out of the back of the vehicle.If you know these men who appear in the surveillance video, call Houston police.